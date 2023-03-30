12,187 Shares in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.67. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

