12,695 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,169,000 after buying an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

