12,700 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $136.31.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,877. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

