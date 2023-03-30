12,885 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Insider Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a negative net margin of 293.98%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 100,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,823.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,505. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 160,529 shares of company stock worth $786,365 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

