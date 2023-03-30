13,433 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $608.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

