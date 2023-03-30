14,277 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

