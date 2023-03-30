1,433 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

IWD opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

