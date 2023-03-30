14,904 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 34.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $378,968. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

