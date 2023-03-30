15,000 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWX stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.