15,295 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,295 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

