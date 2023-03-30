163 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $187.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

