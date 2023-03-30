17,700 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Progress Software by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Progress Software by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.