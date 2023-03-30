18,560 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

