18,931 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

GLPI opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

