19,081 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

TRMB opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

