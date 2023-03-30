19,886 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

