2,388 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2,994.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hess by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.12. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

