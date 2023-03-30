28,253 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.34. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

