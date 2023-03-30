283 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

