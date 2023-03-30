29,736 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.