300 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

