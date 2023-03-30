3,167 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $341.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.72.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

