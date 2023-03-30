33,884 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,176. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.