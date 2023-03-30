360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $19.09. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 166,122 shares changing hands.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million.

360 DigiTech Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.