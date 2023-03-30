3,841 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

