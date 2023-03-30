39,224 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.