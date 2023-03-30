4,591 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.5 %

RS stock opened at $252.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

