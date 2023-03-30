500 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

