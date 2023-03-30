575 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

