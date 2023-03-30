739 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NuVasive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $38.37 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

