8,176 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 460.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,368. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

