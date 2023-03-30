8,693 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.