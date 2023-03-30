Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

