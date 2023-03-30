Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 7.7%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 350,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 315,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46.

In other Abcourt Mines news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet acquired 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,782,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,104,740. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,482,000 shares of company stock worth $173,740 over the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

