Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Adagene stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
Adagene Company Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
