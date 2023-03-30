ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -260.83 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.