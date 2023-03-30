Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.
Agenus Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
