Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 1,321.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Agenus by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

