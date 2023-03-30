Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 521.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 936.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Price Performance

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

