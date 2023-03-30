Allworth Financial LP Has $27,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

