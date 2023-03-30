Allworth Financial LP Sells 71 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.23. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.