Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

