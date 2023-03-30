Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

