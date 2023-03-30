Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the February 28th total of 213,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Alta Equipment Group Price Performance
Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 1.56. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.
Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 110.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
