Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 880,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 84,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -374.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.