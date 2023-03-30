Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,669.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -374.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.