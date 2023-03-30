Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -374.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

