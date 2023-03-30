Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

