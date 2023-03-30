American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

AWK opened at $144.14 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

