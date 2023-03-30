Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

