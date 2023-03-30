Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stake Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

